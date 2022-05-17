The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the mass of loaded dust witnessed by the countries of the northern Arabian Gulf in Iraq and Kuwait yesterday, which led to an almost non-existent vision, moved towards the country, and began its effects on the western region of the country, which witnessed a decrease in the level of visibility to less than 500 meters in some Areas, including commodities, noting that visibility rates were almost non-existent (less than 100 meters) in some areas in the sea, including Umm al-Sheif.

The center informed the Emirates today that the mass of dust will extend over some coastal and interior areas, after it moved towards the south, which led to a decrease in the extent of horizontal visibility over most areas of the Arabian Gulf, and during the coming hours, the dust loaded mass will gradually affect some areas of the country, while the loaded dust will subside. Gradually on Wednesday, as the country continues to be affected by the northwest winds that raise dust and dust, which leads to a decrease in the horizontal visibility at times.

On Monday, a new dust storm swept Iraq and Kuwait, with which the Iraqi authorities were forced to close airports, schools, universities and public institutions in a number of the country’s governorates, including the capital, Baghdad. Before announcing the return of the movement to normal at a later time.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

