The Federal National Council will hold its eleventh session of the fourth regular session of the seventeenth legislative term, next Tuesday, chaired by the President of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, to discuss a draft federal law regarding the organization of places of worship for non-Muslims, in the presence of the Minister of Community Development, Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei And a number of ministry leaders and government representatives.

The session witnesses members of the Council directing 9 parliamentary questions to government representatives, including two questions to Lieutenant General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister. The Minister of Interior, the first from the Second Vice-President of the Federal National Council, Naameh Abdullah Al-Sharhan, on “Delivery Bikes”, and the second from Member Hamid Ali Al-Abbar Al-Shamsi on “Drug Users among the Young Citizens”.

While the Minister of Community Development responded to 7 parliamentary questions during the session, including two questions from member Obaid Khalfan Al-Salami, on “restructuring the social support program for low-income people,” and “inflation allowances within the social support program for low-income people,” and another from member Afra Bakhit bin Hindi Al-Alayli, on “Implementation of Article (25) of Wadima’s Law,” and a fourth from member Shatha Saeed Al-Naqbi on “Social Support Program,” in addition to a question from Member Sabreen Hassan Al-Yamahi on “diversification and expansion of food subsidy outlets for people with limited income.” Member Sumaya Abdullah Hareb Al-Suwaidi asked the Minister two questions about the “Community Schools Initiative” and “The Services of the Early Intervention Center at the Ras Al Khaimah Center for the Disabled.”