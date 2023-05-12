Next Tuesday, the Federal National Council will hold its tenth session of the fourth regular session of the seventeenth legislative term, chaired by the President of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, to discuss the topic “The impact of legislation regulating labor market activities on economic changes in the country.” Members of the Council also ask 5 questions to government representatives.

According to the session’s agenda, two questions will be directed to Lieutenant General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, the first from the second deputy chairman of the Council, Naameh Abdullah Al Sharhan, about “delivery bikes”, and the second from member Hamid Ali Alabbar, about “Young Emirati drug users,” while two other members ask two questions to the Minister of Health and Community Protection and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais. The first is from member Obaid Khalfan Al Salami, about “reducing cancer rates,” the second is from member Dr. Hind Humaid bin Al-Alayli, on the “mechanism for evaluating medical institutions outside the country to which patients are dispatched.” Finally, member Ahmed Abdullah Al-Shehhi directs a question to the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr.

During the session, the members of the Council shall review the letters issued by the government regarding the recommendations of the topic “Regulating Volunteer Work” and the recommendations of the topic “The Public Authority for Sport’s policy regarding the support and development of the sports sector in the country.” It also reviews the draft laws received from the government that have been referred to the competent committees as a matter of urgency. As three draft laws were referred to the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee, regarding approving the federation’s consolidated final account (consolidated financial statements) for the fiscal year ending on 12/31/2022, regarding procurement in the federal government, and regarding organizing partnership between the federal public and private sectors. , while a federal draft law regarding regulating places of worship for non-Muslims was referred to the Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources Committee.