with videoThe first week of August was downright wet. Last weekend the summer dip reached its lowest point with a soaking wet and record cold Sunday. But that is about to change. The turn to warmer and less wet weather will take place this week. The chance of above average temperatures next week, the week after and the rest of the month is very high.



Simone van Zwien



Aug 8, 2023

On Tuesday, things did not go smoothly with the summer. Here and there a shower fell, but especially in the morning the sun also shone. The temperature did not rise above 18 to 20 degrees and it remained quite cool. Tuesday evening the clouds will increase and rain will fall in the southern half of the country for some time. After a night with clear skies and regional fog, the sun will regularly break through tomorrow. It will remain most dry and it will be 20 to 23 degrees with a moderate westerly wind. Wednesday will also remain dry and there will be considerable periods of sunshine. The temperature rises to 20 to 23 degrees and there is generally not much wind.

Summer hot

On Thursday it will be regionally warm in summer. In the south it can even reach 27 degrees locally. Only in the north is it a few degrees less warm with about 22 degrees. It will also be clearly warmer on Friday and in many places in the interior the summer limit of 25 degrees will be reached and sometimes exceeded.

There is a mix of clouds and sun. In the course of the afternoon and evening, the chance of a few rain or thunderstorms from the west will increase.

The temperature will take a small step back on Saturday, but with maxima between 23 and 25 degrees it will remain quite pleasant. The weather will look pleasant and calm for the rest of the weekend. The sun shines regularly, but a few showers are also possible. It is not high summer, but normal Dutch summer weather. The temperature is also very common for the time of year at 21 to locally 25 degrees.

While a child in a rain suit plays outside on a tricycle at a campsite, a man wipes water from his tent. Summer experiences some changeable days with regular showers, sometimes also with thunderstorms. © ANP



Above average temperatures

Even after the weekend it seems to remain pleasant summer weather with temperatures often between 22 and 26 degrees. "If we look at the last days of August and the beginning of September, we see that the deviation from normal is decreasing. The temperature will be around or just slightly above normal," says meteorologist Johnny Willemsen van Weather plaza. "This Tuesday (August 8) maxima of 23 or 24 degrees are still common. At the end of August this is only 21 or 22 degrees and in the first half of September only 20 degrees."

What is also striking is that in Central and especially Southern Europe the well above average temperatures persist for longer, Willemsen reports. “Anyone who goes on holiday to a destination on the Mediterranean at the end of August or the beginning of September must definitely take the heat into account!”

A girl plays with water in a fountain on a hot summer day in the center of Moscow. © ANP/EPA



July by far the hottest month ever recorded In the Netherlands, the past summer month was slightly colder than average and also quite wet, but worldwide July 2023 was a record warm month. Since the measurements began, there has never been a month as hot as July, reports the European climate service Copernicus. July was an average of 0.33 degrees warmer globally than the previous record month, July 2019. July was also 0.72 degrees warmer than the average for that month between 1991 and 2020. During July, several parts of the world were ravaged by heat waves, drought and forest fires. In Southern Europe, among others, temperatures were measured above 45 degrees and in the American city of Phoenix the temperature rose every day for thirty days above 43 degrees. "But also in South America and Antarctica, temperatures were measured that were far above average," Copernicus reports. When it comes to the hottest years ever measured, 2023 is currently in third place, after 2016 and 2020. But it is expected that 2023 can still top the list later this year. As a result of the natural phenomenon El Niño, which leads to a warming of the Pacific Ocean, warmer temperatures are expected in the coming months than in the second half of 2016 and 2020. Earlier this year, June was also the hottest June ever measured. It was then about 0.5 degrees warmer than the average temperature for that month between 1991 and 2020. People enjoy the sun on a beach in Antibes, France. © ANP/EPA





