According to the daughter, it was a tragedy that could have been avoided: pain and anger during the funeral of Anna Scala, the 54-year-old killed in Piano di Sorrento

Saturday was the day of great pain in Moiano, where many gathered in the church to say their last goodbyes to Anna Scala, the 56-year-old woman who was killed by her ex-partner last Thursday. In addition to the pain, there is still a lot of anger, especially on the part of the victim’s family, who are now demanding justice.

Credit: Quotidiano.net

As had already been announced by the mayor, Saturday was a day of city mourning in Piano di Sorrento and in particular in the hamlet of Moianowhere in the early afternoon the funeral by Anna Scala.

Many who wanted to participate last farewell to the 56-year-oldbrutally murdered by her ex last Thursday, while she was in a condominium garage in via San Massimo.

A long applause and many tears to accompany the coffin. Tears of acheyes, but also of anger. Because as Anna’s family members have stated, this tragedy could have been avoided.

Giovanni De Gennaro, the family’s lawyer, reported the feelings of his clients. Angry because according to them with a measuresuch as a precautionary measure or a simpler bracelet, all of which could have been avoided.

Now the will of Anna’s family is only one, that of obtaining justice.

Validated the arrest of the killer of Anna Scala

Credit: Quotidiano.net

A few hours earlier, on Saturday morning, the investigating judge subjected Salvatore Ferraiuolo to the validation interrogation of the arrest. The 54-year-old is accused of the crime of murder, aggravated by premeditation, coexistence and continuous mistreatment of the victim, which among other things had already been reported several times.

The man’s lawyers told what happened during the interrogation. That is, that their client has confessed the crime and took his responsibilities, declaring that it was not itself at the moment of the fact.

Credit: Quotidiano.net

The lawyers also said that it is a subject with serious psychiatric problems, even diagnosed and certified, and that he uses narcotic substances since many years.

The motive behind the crime would therefore be passionate. Ferraiuolo did not accept the end of the relationship with the victim. With her he had shown violent and persecutory attitudes ever since he suspected of her infidelity.