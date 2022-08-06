“Welcome Liam”: the singer Payà of Boomdabash became a dad for the first time and showed little Liam on Instagram

An immense joy for the singer, who together with his bandmates has been making Italy dance for years now, and for his wife. Payà of the Boomdabash has in fact become a father for the first time. To announce it, he thought about it Instagram posted some great photos with her little Liam.

Credit: payaboomdabash – Instagram

That the news of an oncoming child had been met with huge happiness from the singer, it was understood from the beginning. Since a few months ago, immediately after discovering the sweet expectation, he had published the photos and the video showing theultrasound.

This time we are serious ohimmè cè me sentu comu lu sule lu sea and lu ientu! LIAM 💙

Message in strict Apulian dialect obviously, but that did not hide an out-of-the-ordinary enthusiasm ever since.

Then a week ago, among the many posts published by the singer, another appeared that had nothing to do with the stages and the music. The absolute protagonist was the baby bump of his wife now ready to give birth to little Liam.

Just a few hours later, another one album on Instagram which told the first moments of the life of newborn baby. Visibly tired, like his mother, but in perfect health.

Credit: payaboomdabash – Instagram

Even in the following days Payà did not hold back her happiness and published more photos with her baby, emphasizing her love for the baby.

Many i greeting messages received by the singer. As a fan, but also by many friends and colleagues of the music. Among these Annalisa, Alessandra Amoroso, Fausto Leali, Giusy Ferreri, Baby K and many others.

Payà and the success with the Boomdabash

Credit: payaboomdabash – Instagram

THE Boomdabash they are undoubtedly one of the most successful musical experiments of recent years in Italy.

Founded in 2002, they have found a huge happened from around 2010 onwards.

Stage animals, their natural environments are undoubtedly there radio and the Italian beacheswhere their songs are a constant soundtrack.

Countless the hitespecially in summer, which brought the Apulian group at the top of all charts.

Currently, the song “Tropicana“, Written and sung together with Annalisa, is one of the most popular on the radio and in clubs.