‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ has been trending in recent days since several accounts on Twitter spoilers for chapter 236 of the manga were leaked, since it was revealed that one of the main characters will die. Given this, many fans sent their complaints to Gege Akutamicreator of the famous comic, in various ways, one of them was through social networks and, the most recent, an altar in the Chilean subway created in honor of the fallen sorcerer.

However, this emotional act carried out by the Chilean fans of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ did not last long, since the country’s Police was in charge of dismantling it.

Altar to Gojo Satoru from ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ is destroyed by the Police

After finding out that Gojo Satoru He was defeated and killed in the manga ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, fans around the world were upset about the sad news. In addition, some of them decided to build an altar in honor of the character, this was located in the Chilean metro, in the country’s capital, where a promotional poster for the anime is located. However, the Police destroyed it and took out all the notes and flowers they had left. In response, fans spread the news on Twitter, where many of them made comments like “Heartless!” and “He’s a fan of Sukuna.”

Who killed Gojo Satoru in the ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ manga?

Ryomen Sukuna defeated and killed Gojo Satoru in chapter 236 of the manga. As could be seen in the images leaked on social networks, specialized in this type of content, this beloved character of fans of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ He was defeated by the villain, who mocked his infinity technique and cut him in half, leaving him seriously injured and consequently causing his death.

A spoiler revealed that Gojo Satoru will die in the ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ manga. Photo: Twitter screenshot

When does chapter 236 of the ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ manga come out?

the manga ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ will premiere its chapter 236 on Sunday, September 24, 2023However, many fans and specialists in filtering this type of content managed to spread important information days before, which devastated many followers, who already began to create theories that may give signs that the teacher of the Metropolitan Magic Technical College from Tokyo is still alive.