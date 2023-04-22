













On paper, having people interact with each other in a global community with avatars in a virtual reality environment didn’t sound bad. Zuckerberg even changed his company name, Facebook, to Meta to promote it.

But the concept was received very coldly by netizens. The investment cost in virtual reality devices and what Meta offered was not attractive to many.

That is why by some estimates the company has lost more than $13 billion since 2022.

What’s worse, the public is more interested in other topics like Reels, the short videos driven by Instagram, as well as AI.

Horizon Worlds, the proposal related to Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse, did not arouse the interest of almost anyone either.

That is why the owner of Meta has stopped talking about the matter almost completely and prefers to focus on Reels, the rival of TikTok.

Likewise, it intends to focus on tools to take advantage of Artificial Intelligence in social networks. this last revealed the medium The Information; the shift in priorities is evident.

1/3 of the studio was laid off today including the studio head —Thomas Griebel (@thomas_griebel) April 19, 2023

How does the shift in priorities affect the Metaverse?

Something that has brought out that Meta is more interested in Reels and Artificial Intelligence than in the Metaverse is layoffs.

In this case, two Meta video game studios suffer from this, Downpour Interactive and Ready at Dawn.

A third of the employees in the second study were fired by Meta; including his financial director. It is part of the layoffs planned by the company, which in March 2023 announced the cut of 10,000 jobs.

In November of last year, it came to light that Meta laid off another 11,000 of its workers. All Meta divisions were affected, such as Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

With the change made by the company it is clear that Metaverse and the associated divisions are the ones most in danger. There is no shortage of those who come to say that this idea of ​​Zuckerberg was born dead or prematurely.

