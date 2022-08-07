Diego Bertie Y Jaime Bayly monopolized the headlines of the press after the interpreter of “How difficult it is to love”, told in an exclusive interview in May that they had a short and unsuccessful romance when they were young. As a result of that episode, both began a series of bickering with revelations that surprised locals and strangers.

After Bertie stressed, on more than one occasion, that Jaime Bayly was never in love with him and only used his image to tell his love story in his first novel and sell more copies, Jaime Bayly felt very hurt by his statements and indicated that his affection for the actor was always real.

For this reason, when Bertie’s death was made public on August 5, it was expected that, due to the close bond that once existed between them, Jaime Bayly would speak out and dedicate a few words to the interpreter on social networks or through your foreign program.

Jaime Bayly did not air on the day of Diego Bertie’s death

However, it was not. The driver chose not to go live in his space broadcast for the American chain Mega TV from Miami, Florida. Instead, his show aired a repeat edition of last August 3.

“I thought you were going to mention our beloved compatriot actor Diego Bertie for his unfortunate death”, “Waiting for him to talk about Diego and nothing”, were some of the comments from netizens who viewed his program through YouTube.

Bayly’s novel narrating her love story with Bertie

The romance of Jaime Bayly and Diego Bertie came to light 28 years after the first novel “Don’t tell anyone” was published in 1994. The writing tells the life of Joaquín Camino, a young homosexual who lives in a Lima conservative. It was later learned that it was an autobiographical book.

Another character mentioned is Gonzalo Guzmán, an actor who met Joaquín in an interview and had a fleeting romance with him. Guzmán was related to Diego Bertie, who was already a consolidated actor at the time of the 90s.

Peruvian actor Diego Bertie died at the age of 54 after falling from the 14th floor of the building where he lived. Photo: Composition LR/ Freddy Padilla GLR/Instagram@diegobertieb

What did Jaime Bayly say about his affair with Diego Bertie?

Following the revelation of Diego Bertie indicating that he had an affair with Jaime Bayly that was exposed for profit in one of his novels, the journalist told his version of events through an opinion column in La Nación.

“My relationship with Soplapollas (referring to Diego Bertie) was not short or unsuccessful, and it was not irrelevant, thinks Swordswallow (playing himself). It lasted a couple of years. He was my first man. I loved it. I didn’t know how to love him, we didn’t know how to love each other, but I loved him ”, confessed the writer.