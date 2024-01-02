The journalist of FOX Sports Mexico, Sergio Trevino, revealed an attempted negotiation between Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Club de Fútbol Monterrey for the attacker Alexis Vegathis with the objective that the Sacred Flock would take over the services of Jordi Cortizo. However, the proposal was rejected by the Monterrey team and they put a price of 10 million dollars to their player, so clearly the red and white team will not make any cash.
And, despite the fact that the Sacred Flock footballer was wanted by the Gang a few months ago, the reality is that currently with his history of injuries and indiscipline he has lost a lot of market, in addition, he has become an antagonist within his team. club with the fans.
In this way, the Cruz Azul Football Club has become the team most interested in signing him, but the negotiations have been blocked and the light blue team has asked the red and white board for speed.
It has emerged that the Machine and Vega reached an agreement, but it has been the treatment between the teams that has stopped an operation that, according to what has been handled, reaches the 3.5 million dollars.
According to information from Fernando Cevalloscollaborator of FOX Sports Mexicomentioned that from the Turkish league there is a proposal to Vegaalthough for now the name of the institution that wants to take the World Cup player with the Mexican team in Qatar 2022 has not been revealed, rumors on social networks indicate that it could be the Galatasaray.
