From: George Anastasiadis

An anti-Semitic leaflet stirs up the Bavarian election campaign. Now the President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany is speaking out.

Munich – The fuss surrounding Hubert Aiwanger does not stop – even if his brother took over the authorship for the anti-Semitic leaflet on Saturday evening. Charlotte Knobloch, President of the Jewish community in Munich and Upper Bavaria, does not see the case as settled. “I’m shocked. That destroys so much trust,” said the 90-year-old Munich Mercury (Monday edition).

Anti-Semitic leaflet: Knobloch reacts to the fuss surrounding Hubert Aiwanger

“When I read those horrible words in the leaflet, all my childhood memories came flooding back. The terrible writings of Julius Streicher were hanging all over Munich at the time (In the Third Reich he was the publisher of the Nazi pamphlet Der Stürmer, ed.) with all the threats against us Jews. Because I couldn’t read them as a child, the adults read them to me. But I have to say that what the 1987 pamphlet says is much, much worse. Such anger, such hatred, it’s just unimaginable.”

Free voter boss Hubert Aiwanger sees himself exposed to allegations in the Bavarian election campaign. © Pia Bayer/dpa

However, Knobloch also criticizes the reaction of the school at the time, which only imposed a presentation on the Third Reich as punishment. “That was the end of it. I don’t understand. The whole process shows that with everything we do today, we must try to take our young people with us.”