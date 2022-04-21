In a meeting with PT politicians, the PSD pre-candidate for Tiradentes Palace was hailed as “the next governor”

The pre-candidate for the Government of Minas Gerais by the PSD, Alexandre Kalilsaid to Power 360 that can welcome ex-president Lula (PT) on its platform. “That depends on him. Receiving Lula will be a pleasure”said Kalil.

The statement was given this Wednesday (20.Apr.2022), during a meeting with politicians from the North of the State, in Pirapora. It was the first visit by the former mayor of Belo Horizonte to the countryside since the beginning of his pre-campaign.

Minas Gerais is the 2nd largest electoral college in the country, with 15.9 million voters. Therefore, a plate “KaLula”as one of those present at the event called it, may be important in PT’s projections of returning to the Presidency of the Republic.

An alliance between the 2 parties, however, collides with the candidacy for the Senate. the deputy Reginaldo Lopes is the PT’s pre-candidate for the House, while Alexandre Silveirapresident of the PSD in MG, and should be the party’s candidate for reelection.

Thus, the PT could run out of space on the ticket, since the likely candidate for vice-governor must be the current president of the Legislative Assembly of Minas, Augustine Patruswhich migrated from PV to PSD.

“THE NEXT GOVERNOR”

the deputy Paulo Guedes (PT), one of the organizers of the event, said he believed that Minas would have a transformation “double dose” with “Lula president and Kalil, governor”.

He also stated that the Kalil-Patrus sheet was a double “strong” and called on North Minas Gerais politicians to “go to the streets and do whatever it takes” to elect the pessist.

In his speech, Kalil stated that it was necessary “drop” the big businessmen. “They cannot rule our state, as they did not rule Belo Horizonte. They are pretentious, inhuman.”he said.