The operation to deintrude indigenous lands in Pará deactivated two clandestine gas stations this Tuesday (3). This Monday (2), the federal government began removing around 1,600 families living illegally in the Apyterewa and Trincheira Bacajá indigenous areas, in the state of Pará.

At a gas station, called Posto do Divino, a gas tank and 45 pet bottles with gasoline were found, which were examined. At another station, Lauanda, the teams found a gas tank. The station’s owners are on the run.

The operation, which involves security forces and several federal agencies, identified 15 points with cattle ranching and ten vehicles transporting 199 animals within indigenous land.

According to a bulletin released by the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, families living in Vila Renascer, within indigenous land, were notified by the Court to leave the place. They even built a warehouse to demonstrate, but were dispersed.

Operation

The removal of non-indigenous people complies with a court decision, which determined the return of possession and the right to exclusive use of their territories to the original peoples. There are approximately 2,500 indigenous people from the Parakanã, Mebengôkre Kayapó and Xikrin ethnicities, in 51 villages, in addition to isolated indigenous people or those with recent contact.

The families irregularly occupy part of the Apyterewa lands (approved in 2007), in São Félix do Xingu, and Trincheira Bacajá (approved in 1996), located between the municipalities of São Félix do Xingu, Altamira, Anapú and Senador José Porfírio, in Pará.

The federal government reported that it was negotiating voluntary departure to resettle in areas close to indigenous lands, in addition to offering transportation, basic food baskets and access to social programs.

“The departure of non-indigenous people will allow the repression of environmental crimes within the ILs as well as the eradication of deforestation, mining and cattle ranching. In Apyterewa land alone there are more than 60 thousand heads of cattle, already embargoed by Ibama, with the publication of a notification ordering the removal of cattle raised illegally in the area. There will be constant monitoring to prevent the return of squatters and invaders”, informs the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic.

Apyterewa land is one of those with the highest deforestation indicators. The first deintrusion attempt was 12 years ago. Residents were compensated and resettled in other locations, but many returned to occupy the land.

Participating in the operation are the General Secretariat, the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, Funai, National Force, Incra, Ibama, Abin, Federal Police, Federal Highway Police, Management and Operational Center of the Amazon Protection System (Censipam), Northern Military Command , Ministry of Labor and Employment and the Secretariat of Social Communication.