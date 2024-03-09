Telegraph: diplomats called on Europe to prepare for the scenario of the US leaving NATO

A number of diplomats from NATO countries called on Europe to prepare for a scenario in which the United States leaves the military-political bloc, the Telegraph newspaper reported. Such risks arose after threats from former American President Donald Trump, who criticizes the alliance for insufficient funding and threatens the United States to withdraw from its membership.

European NATO capitals need to plan and rethink their military capabilities in light of Donald Trump's threats Telegraph

One European diplomat called the former US president's remarks disturbing, noting that “no one knows what will happen next.” Another interlocutor of the publication pointed out Europe’s excessive dependence on Washington and called for discussing options on how to protect itself in the event that the United States decides to leave NATO after the election of Trump.

If the US withdraws, it will leave a huge hole. European diplomat

The third diplomat stressed that the uncertainty regarding the continued US membership in the North Atlantic Alliance makes Europeans question how their current military planning meets the challenges of the time.

Trump's remarks have caused concern in Europe

On February 11, Trump announced plans to encourage Russian attacks on NATO countries that do not fulfill their financial obligations within the bloc.

No, I won't protect you. Moreover, I would encourage them [нападавших] do whatever they please. You have to pay. You gotta pay the bills Donald Trump former US President

Trump's remarks have caused concern in Europe. Prime Minister of Bavaria, Chairman of the Christian Social Union (CSU) Markus Soeder said that with such statements the politician is weakening the alliance.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk compared the ex-president's words about NATO with a cold shower for Europe. He stressed the need to create a pan-European security system to complement the existing structure.

As reported by The Washington Post (WP), EU countries are discussing the possibility of creating an alternative to NATO. This is how they are preparing for the possible victory of the former American president in the upcoming presidential elections in the United States in November.

Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, in turn, said that Trump’s statements should not ruin the alliance, they could become a reason to strengthen ties within the military bloc.

Trump's ex-adviser said that the politician does not like either the EU or NATO

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon said that the politician does not like either the European Union or NATO, and if he wins the election, he will demand that European allies “pay off the debt” for common defense.

He recalled that the former president made clear the possibility of a large-scale restructuring of the alliance if its members did not allocate two percent of GDP to defense.

We want union: union means you have to do your part. European elites must get used to the idea: Trump is not a friend of the EU, he is not a friend of the Davos party and he is certainly not a friend of the technocrats in NATO See also Putin: "West wants a bloodbath". Rome: "Italians leave Russia" Steve Bannon former adviser to Donald Trump

The political strategist added that Trump should use shocking statements, since only they can achieve the goal and be heard and understood in Europe.

According to Bannon, European NATO countries should pay for defense if they believe there is a “risk of attack” from Russia. The fact that, for example, Italy does not do this indicates that it is not concerned, the ex-adviser emphasized.

Earlier, Donald Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton said that Donald Trump is serious about the US leaving the North Atlantic Alliance if he is re-elected. He stressed that the possibility of NATO weakening “does not worry Trump.”

Bolton also recommended that the former head of the United States undermine the UN instead of NATO. According to him, the weakening of the alliance would threaten the security of the United States, so a “more hostile” organization should be dealt with.