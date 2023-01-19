Paris Saint Germain of France faced a team made up of footballers from Al-Hilal and Al Nassr in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which saw the Parisian club win 5-4 in a friendly match between Lionel Messi Y Cristiano Ronaldo as the main attraction.
The reunion between the two greatest stars in world football, with an impressive rivalry since they first collided in 2008, took place after just over two years (December 2020, Barcelona 0-3 Juventus), and they were far from disappointing the public: the Argentine world champion opened the scoring, while CR7 finished with a double.
The statistics mark the record, with 37 games played between them, with the Flea winning 17 times triumphswhile Cristiano registered 11 victories and they have equalized nine times, but there is a data in which they were equal.
It is that Leo had 22 goals converted into clashes between themselves and the “Bug” 21, so after the initial conquest of “10” and the double of “7”, They have each been left with 23 conquests, tied in that category. As if fate wanted everything to end that way, although we still dream of being able to witness another match between two of the best players in football history.
