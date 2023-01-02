Home page World

Of: Zulal Acar

Split

Researchers are constantly working on methods to obtain water in dry areas as well. © picture alliance/dpa | Teresa Dapp



Arab researchers have used a model to discover that artificial rain can be generated on dry coasts with the help of solar systems. In this way, the water needs of five million people could be met.

Thuwal/Mecca – Water is a scarce resource. Man-made global warming is directly noticeable in global water cycles. Droughts, heat waves and sinking water tables are increasing, as bund.net reported. Ironically, in the immediate vicinity of the sea, there are very dry areas in some regions of the world: coastal deserts. They are located in southern Africa or in South America. It is also very dry on the coasts along the Red Sea. The air over the sea is very humid there. A paradox.

Researchers from Saudi Arabia have now developed a method that can be used to artificially generate rain over the Red Sea. This could counteract the water shortage over dry areas in the future.

Warmth causes rain effect

The team led by Suleiman Mostamandi from the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology has used a simulation found outthat a darker surface boosts moisture transport on land. how spectrum.de reports, large photovoltaic systems are said to be the solution.

Because if you cover the dry coastal surface with large-scale solar systems, the ground there heats up. As a result, the temperature difference to the sea surface and the pressure gradient increase. This is how air currents and moisture transport are driven. The warm air rising from land allows more moist air to rise from the sea and eventually rain down on land.

*hna.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.