The terrible violin spider struck again and this time in Modena. A 70-year-old man from Carpi was bitten on the leg and it began to swell until it became black. Luckily the doctors were able to save him thanks to the administration of the right antibiotic.

Here is his story.

Modena: a violin spider bites a 70-year-old pensioner

A man took a big risk Modena due to the bite of the terrible violin spider. The pensioner said he noticed a spider bite on his leg. However, he thought it was just a mosquito. Within a few days, he realized that something was wrong because his leg it began to swell, taking on a reddish color bluish.

Scared, he then decided to get in touch with the emergency room of the area, where doctors administered him a broad-spectrum antibiotic but it was of no use. The leg turned black and it was thought that it would have to be amputate to avoid generalized necrosis.

The man then got scared and decided to go back to the emergency room to try to save the situation. When they saw him arrive, the doctors got worried and understood that perhaps it was time to to hospitalize him.

Saved in extremis: antibiotics prevented the worst

Once admitted to hospital, the man underwent all the necessary tests and was then treated with specific antibiotics who saved his leg first and then his life. Within a few days the emergency situation was over and the man was able to return home without having suffered too serious injuries.

The violin spider is among the most dangerous in Italy, as its poison It could cause some rather serious medical problems. It should be noted, however, that the worst damage occurs only in allergic people and those who are debilitated.

In most cases the bite causes a redness localized and a small wound which tends to resolve itself within a short time. In any case, it is always a good idea to contact an expert and in case of doubt, call the Poison Control Center to know how to behave.