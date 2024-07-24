The top model talks about the accident that happened on the rocks that left her with a small wound on her face

It’s holiday time for the famous Italian top model, Bianca BaltiThe famous and beautiful woman from Lodi, like many other famous people, has chosen the divine holiday destination Costa Smeralda in Sardinia, where she can spend a relaxing and carefree period. On holiday with her friends, including showgirls Melissa Satta, Valentina Marocco and Valentina Micchetti, Bianca Balti enjoys the sun and swimming in the crystalline waters that characterise the splendid Sardinian island.

minor accident for top model Bianca Balti

During her stay in Porto Cervo, however, the beautiful top model revealed that she remained victim of a minor accident, as evidenced by the slight wound clearly visible on her chin. Let’s find out together what happened to her.

Accident on the rocks for the model Bianca Balti

Bianca Balti, after the commitments that saw her as the protagonist of the fashion weeks of Milan And Parisshe left for Sardinia to enjoy a few days of vacation. Days that were promptly immortalized and shared on her social pages and that saw her spend carefree moments, first with her parents and daughters and then with her partner and friends.

Given her spontaneous desire to update her fans on the events that from time to time dot her daily life, Bianca Balti had no particular problems in revealing to her large following of fans the small accident she was the victim of in the last few hours.

In fact, in the latest photos published on her Instagram profile, a very evident slight wound on the chin of the model. Answering some questions received from worried followers, Balti provided clarifications on her little accident, reassuring everyone for her minor:

“I hit my chin on the rocks while diving. It could have been a lot worse, though!”

It was therefore a dive from the rocks that went badly and could have caused her much more serious damage.

Luckily, it’s nothing too serious: a small scuff that certainly won’t overshadow the model’s beauty and won’t cause any permanent damage.