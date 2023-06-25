Home page World

From: Alina Schroeder

All five “Titan” passengers lost their lives. But other people almost took their place. They give different reasons for their cancellation.

Munich – It has been sad certainty since Thursday (June 22) that all five passengers on the “Titan” mini-submarine probably died in an implosion. The debris was found near the wreck of the Titanic, which was the destination of the diving expedition. At least five other people apparently toyed with the idea of ​​boarding the sub, but changed their minds for various reasons.

Tragedy about the “Titan”: Five more people should be on board the unfortunate submarine

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, businessman Shahzada and his son Suleman Dawood, and French deep-sea explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet died in the tragedy deep in the Atlantic. After the accident, serious allegations were made against expedition leader Rush in particular. Accordingly, he is said to have possibly dismissed security concerns and bought inexpensive material for the “Titan”.

As the Daily Mail reported, the passengers could have been completely different. Among them the diver and friend of Hamish Harding, Chris Brown. Brown was with Harding on an island owned by Virgin founder Richard Branson when, after “a few beers”, he promised to travel with him to the Titanic. He is said to have already paid £80,000 for it, but eventually dropped out due to safety concerns. In a video, he said the sub looked “shabby” to him. Now he was “deeply saddened by the tragedy on the ‘Titan'”.

Expert expresses criticism of “titanium” material: “Never used successfully at great depths”

Another man who almost embarked on the June 18 expedition on the OceanGate submarine is David Cocannon. Because of a professional meeting, he had to cancel shortly beforehand. “As I posted last week, I was scheduled to take part in this expedition and indeed this dive, but I had to cancel to attend to another urgent client matter,” he said in a statement released by the Titanic Book Club .

Ex-Marine and deep-sea rescue expert Robert Mester decided against the trip for another reason. This was initially offered by OceanGate to embark on a journey on the “Titan” predecessor “Antipodes”. The offer for the “Titan” submarine followed later. “Honestly, instead of making this trip, I found something else to pass the time,” the American said loudly Daily Mail. However, he was also deterred by the equipment on the mini submersible. “The ‘Titan’ has a hull made of carbon fiber, a material that, how should I put it, has never been used successfully at great depths,” says Mester. He was therefore convinced that it was not suitable for such a deep dive to the Titanic wreck.

The billionaire and his son were supposed to travel to the Titanic on the “Titan” – but canceled at short notice

Finally, there would be billionaire Jay Bloom and his son Sean. Unlike the other three “near-passengers,” they were firmly scheduled, as the Blooms did in an interview with CNN tell. But Sean in particular had major security concerns. However, Stockton Rush dismissed them, as revealed by a published chat history with Jay Bloom. The OceanGate boss would have tried to convince father and son to travel on the “Titan” – even for a lower price. Instead of 250,000, he is said to have only asked for $150,000 per ticket.

But the doubts remained. Due to scheduling reasons, the billionaire finally canceled. The spots eventually went to Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman. The fate of the two take Bloom particularly with. “All I could see when I saw the father and son was me and my son, that could have been us,” he said CNN. (asc)