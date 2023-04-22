If we traveled in a time machine to April 22, 2003, exactly 20 years ago, tonight Telecinco would premiere a series in which a widower with three children and a divorcee with two daughters began a new life after getting married. They and they, a sudden large family with members from different worlds, were forced to understand each other under the same roof. started The Serranos. This Saturday, Telecinco (11.00) broadcasts a special with the best moments of the series, false and unpublished shots, as well as images of the meeting of some of its actors that already includes the video clip of One plus one is seven, by Fran Perea and Clueless. In addition, the network will broadcast the first episode and Factoría de Ficción will offer a marathon with emblematic episodes.

Two decades later, we brought together the brothers Daniel and Arantxa Écija, creator of the series and one of its directors, respectively, to look back.

They were good, very good times for free-to-air national television fiction, the only one with its own production at that time. Globomedia came from chaining successes on Telecinco after Family doctor and Journalists. “Journalists it was a professional dye series. The temptation was to continue there, but we believed that there was a way to talk about new families and the new coexistence in the houses of the 21st century based on the gender differences, they and they, which was even considered as a title for the series , was the working title, They and they”, recalls Daniel Écija, now in charge of the production company Good Mood.

Arantxa and Daniel Écija, director and creator of ‘Los Serrano’, on Tuesday April 18 on one of the Mediaset sets. INMA FLOWERS

“There was the courage to capture in the series what the street was”, adds Arantxa Écija. “The public rewards the new settings and daring. And we had earned creative freedom”, completes Daniel. Quickly, that public identified with those characters that came out of the street and those stories halfway between comedy and drama but full of hope. The first season obtained an average of 4,840,000 viewers and a 31.1% audience share, figures today unthinkable for a non-soccer broadcast. Some episodes of the third season, in 2004, exceeded eight million viewers. According to the audimeters, a quarter of Spain watched The Serranos. In the offices they discussed what happened the night before and on the subway people used Fiti’s “mostly” or Diego Serrano’s “dirty look” at their discretion.

The protagonists of ‘Los Serrano’ recreate the iconic image 20 years later for the video clip of the song ‘One plus one is twenty’ by Fran Perea and Clueless. / JOSE LUIS HERNANDO Jose Luis Hernando Gomez

“They were characters with a lot of light, which allowed identification. You identify what is Spanish, what is Mediterranean, friendship, brotherhood, the father, the son, the grandfather, a fight, a brush… Identifying yourself with what you see on the street in 2003 greatly rewarded The Serranos. That if a character was macho or did not understand women, he said it, he verbalized it ”, continues Arantxa. From her words, a common question arises: could something like this be done now? “You could, and the public would receive it well, but I don’t know how the networks would receive it, that mass. Sometimes in the profession we have certain fears, and I don’t know if to a certain point we have stopped listening to the public; and there I do self-criticism ”, says the current director of Mediaset Fiction.

“It is not an easy formula, that feeling that you are watching a series connected to the street and at the same time that it is fun, emotional and gives hope that life can be beautiful. I think that more is not done because it is difficult. Television must continue to be the psychologist of the houses, it is very therapeutic to see yourself in the mirror. But it’s easier to go to other, darker genres. It would seem sensible for us to return to certain types of comedies about living together that force you to talk about your customs and your culture and are very well received in terms of audiences. We are unique in that”, adds Daniel Écija.

Jesús Bonilla and Antonio Resines were Santi and Diego Serrano in the Telecinco series.

Talking about the background of The Serranosin addition to the production company’s previous series, Arantxa Écija mentions titles such as little house on the prairieeight is enough and the sitcoms relatives with whom the two brothers grew up. “But he drank a lot from the street,” completes Daniel. “We had grown up in Alcorcón and Móstoles, and it helps a lot to bring your customs, the gestures and traditions of the street, the real world and the working class. One of the great assets we have is our background and our education. Coming from a normal family. The Serranos it talks about self-esteem, insecurity, second chances, first love, coexistence, friendship, education”, he adds.

Talent in front of and behind the cameras

The Écijas highlight the great talent in front of and behind the cameras. The cast was a puzzle in which everything fell into place. Antonio Molero’s Fiti was almost an evolution of the character that the same actor played in Family doctor, Cop. Antonio Resines had just won a Goya five years earlier for The good star Julia Gutiérrez Caba put the class of a great acting lady. Belén Rueda was a bet from the producer. “She came from playing a small role, but everyone in the series knew of her potential, although it was difficult to explain why she was so close to us. [Rueda y Daniel Écija estaban casados entonces]. And Jesús Bonilla was a spectacle on and off the set”, reviews the scriptwriter. They were joined by a casting children and youth, which also hit the target. Behind the cameras, names like Álex Pina, Olga Salvador, Begoña Álvarez, Pablo Olivares… Carlota Pereda (little pig) was script in this production. The Serranos and many other series from the beginning of the century served as a great gym of audiovisual fiction for dozens of professionals.

Víctor Elías, Belén Rueda and Natalia Sánchez, in ‘Los Serrano’.

Shortly after, international success came, with adaptations in multiple countries. Bulgaria, Greece, Italy, Turkey, the Czech Republic… The case of Finland is especially noteworthy. “Fran [Perea] He went to do a concert of something to do with the Northern Lights, and when he landed, they took him to a live set in prime time to talk about the series. They followed his van down the road as if it were Justin Bieber”, recall the Écijas.

New life on TikTok

The roughly 30 episodes a year, 70 minutes each, they had to shoot left them little time to enjoy success. In addition, they had to deal with setbacks such as Antonio Resines’ motorcycle accident that kept him away from work for several months, or the success of deep sea, for which Belén Rueda won the Goya for Best New Actress. Some curiosities: viewers may not remember that Elsa Pataky fell in love with Fran Perea in fiction, or that Alfredo Landa participated in three episodes playing the older brother of Diego and Santi Serrano. “Alfredo Landa was going to be the protagonist of Journalists, but he received an extraordinary offer and left us stranded. I had a bad conscience about it and years later he called me to apologize and said he’d do whatever he wanted so I told him I’d go out on The Serranos. He had a very high cachet, it was Alfredo Landa, but he said that he was not going to get paid, and he went three chapters without getting paid because he said that he owed us ”, recalls Daniel Écija.

Fran Perea, Nuria González and Elsa Pataky, in a chapter of ‘Los Serrano’.

Interestingly, two decades later, The Serranos has had a new life among young audiences, who have discovered the series through viral videos on TikTok. “The plot of the gang, from the books of The five until Blue summer, always works. Adolescence and pre-adolescence is the same, with friendship, breaking the rules, education, teachers… We have abandoned pre-adolescence in the series. We make them disappear, but they live nothing. There are a lot of missing girls, but there is no way to see them riding their bikes. stranger things It’s wonderful, but it goes to some very dark places. There is something about putting a firecracker on the teacher that is universal”, reflects Arantxa Écija.

At the end…

Then came the end. Few series finales have given so much to talk about and have caused so many jokes. “I remember being in Tres Cantos with my daughter playing soccer and I had an inspiration over the phone. I think I should have thought about it a little more”, laughs Daniel Écija. “Things had happened in my life that I didn’t want to have happened, and this is a job that has a lot to do with your feelings and your emotions. There was a time when, if I could have turned back, I would have. And I didn’t measure… Of course, it made noise”, reviews the scriptwriter and producer.

Jorge Jurado, Fran Perea and Víctor Elías were the Curro brothers, Marcos and Guille in ‘Los Serrano’.

“It is an ending with some inconsistencies… I did not realize that the children had grown up. Except for that small detail, everything was going well”, jokes Écija. “I must be the only person who still thinks it was a good choice. In the same way, we should have thought a little more about the execution, but the theoretical choice that you can afford to say that everything we have seen has not happened… The series was in a very difficult place, we had turned a lot… ”, justifies Écija. Her sister agrees on the difficulty of finishing a series like The Serranos. “Long-running series live on characters and emotions, not on plots. How do you make it end when you go with them hand in hand and watch them grow? There was no possible ending, I am convinced. A fade to black would have been better ”, she concludes.

