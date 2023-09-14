We all know at least one person who left their family in Mexico to go in search of the American dream, but we rarely witness stories like this: a migrant returned from the United States (USA) and found his wife pregnant.

How will that be? Well yes, that happened. The story that you will read today in DEBATE was published on Instagram by the ‘@Elantonitv’ account, where You see the man arrive with suitcases and run happily towards the woman and her daughter.

At first, in the heat of the moment, he seemed not to notice the notorious pregnant belly of the girl who was waiting for him, because all he wanted was to hold his daughter and show her the affection he had kept for three years of hard work.

With the song ‘I fell in love with you’ by Chayanne in the background of the viral video, the young man reconsidered and gave his wife a kiss to quickly pick up their little girl. The problem came when, just a few thousandths of seconds later realized the pregnancy.

His reaction was to see him straight in the eyes with a look of annoyance.He pointed one of his hands at the lump in his stomach and left indignantly carrying his little daughter. He left behind the woman and the cart with which the woman was carrying her little girl.

