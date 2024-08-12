Times: Russia is preparing an aggressive response to the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region

Kyiv expects a powerful response from Russia against the backdrop of attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Kursk region. This was reported by the British newspaper The Times, citing a high-ranking source in the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

In his opinion, the Russian side may undertake “something grandiose.” In particular, the source explained to the publication, Russian troops may strike important objects in Kyiv, including the parliament and other government buildings. He specified that “these will not be just four missiles.” The source noted that “these could be hundreds [ракет]including cruise and ballistic missiles” and kamikaze drones.

And this could become a big problem for our air defense. a high-ranking source in the Ukrainian Defense Ministry

Russia warns of consequences for Ukraine after attack on Kursk region

Ambassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry on the crimes of the Kyiv regime Rodion Miroshnik warned that Ukraine will suffer serious losses, including political ones, as a result of the attack on the Kursk region. According to him, the actions of the Ukrainian authorities violate international norms. He believes that this cannot be justified by any military goal.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharov, called the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region a terrorist act against the civilian population. She also called on the international community to condemn the incident, adding that “all these bloody crimes are taking place against the backdrop of the cynical silence of the West.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the current situation in the Kursk region a provocation on the part of Ukraine. He noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are conducting indiscriminate shooting from various types of weapons, including missiles, at civilian buildings.

The US has named the negative consequences of the attack on the Kursk region for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Retired American officer Daniel Davis spoke about the consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on the Kursk region. In his opinion, this operation could accelerate the defeat of the Ukrainian side if it “makes a mistake” and Russia takes “bold steps.” He also noted that the attack of Ukrainian troops on the Russian region is senseless at the operational, tactical and strategic levels.

Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson also pointed out the negative consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on the Russian region. In his opinion, the Ukrainian army’s invasion of the Russian region will not bring any results to Kyiv and will only lead to significant irreversible losses for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Kursk Oblast was subjected to a massive attack by a large detachment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the morning of August 6. Since August 9, a counter-terrorist operation regime has been introduced in Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod Oblasts. The National Anti-Terrorist Committee explained this decision by the fact that Kyiv has undertaken an “unprecedented attempt to destabilize the situation” in a number of Russian regions.