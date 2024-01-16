Disappearance of little Kata, a photo rekindles hope: here's where it was taken and her mother's words

Some truly important news has arrived in recent days regarding the little girl's disappearance Kata, the 5-year-old girl who disappeared into thin air from the former Astor hotel in Florence. She is 5 years old and unfortunately 7 long months have passed since her family no longer heard from her.

The officers of the barracks Borgo Ognissanti they contacted the mother, to show her a photo of a little girl, who seems to be just the little one who disappeared into thin air.

The news that emerged is that this shot would have come from the Spaineven if the news has not yet found any confirmations. The mother, interviewed by the newspaper The nationabout this he said:

The eyes and nose appear to be his, but there was a reflection from the glass and you can't see his mouth and chin well. So I couldn't guarantee 100% that it was her.

From what they say the little girl seen in the photo was sitting on a bus, with pigtails, a red jacket and perhaps a backpack. From the image, however, you can't see who he was with and it's difficult to do so trace back also the city where it was taken.

The person who decided to immortalize his face is convinced it's actually Kata, but now the prosecutor who is handling the case is trying to trace back the local authorities, to get information on the case.

The investigations into the monstrous disappearance of little Kata

Little Kata appears to have been missing since June 10th of last year. Her mother had gone to work and entrusted both of her children to one Unclewho like them had a room illegally occupied in the former Astor hotel in Florence.

The last image of the little girl was taken at 3pm, but from that moment on, all traces of her were lost. Mom showed up complaint only several hours later, but despite the searches, even today there are none news.

The novelty of this photo has rekindled hope to be able to hug her again. Now the investigators are trying to connect with the foreign country and above all they want to understand, if it is her and how she managed to get outside the nation.