You made your debut at the age of 17, in front of more than 80,000 people who applauded you, and 20 minutes after joining you already scored your first goal in the First Division.

😍 Claudio Candelmo Jeremías Echeverri 😍 pic.twitter.com/p7Y4FWB9kw

— Flashscore LatAm (@FlashScoreLatAm) June 23, 2023