June 22, 2023 can be a historic day in Argentine soccer, because one of the most anticipated debuts in recent times has taken place: that of “Diablito” Claudio Echeverriwho at just 17 years old was called by Martín Demichelis to integrate the professional squad and now to jump to the Mas Monumental Stadium in front of more than 80,000 people.
It was in the clash against Instituto on date 21 of the 2023 Professional League that River Plate led comfortably: 63 minutes into the game and with the game 2-1 in their favor, “Micho” told his collaborators to call ” chiquitito” with a clear gesture and with great happiness for giving him that unforgettable moment, which aroused the madness of the public present.
Echeverri entered spicy, participatory and it was even thought that he had scored a goal, although after the match the protagonist himself revealed that he had not touched it after Lucas Beltrán’s shot. It will be necessary to see if the referee of the game Hernán Mastrángelo awarded it to the young rookie or to the blond striker.
Originally from Chaco, the “Diablito” came to River at the age of 10. He already trained with the world champions of the Argentine National Team. Ángel Di María defined it as “spicy”. Billed 5 goals in the last South American sub-17 in which he was the great figure, so there are plenty of reasons for all soccer fans to get excited about what we are experiencing. You don’t have to put pressure on him, but his football arouses a lot. I hope we enjoy it.
#historic #day #Claudio #Echeverri #debut #Primera #River
Leave a Reply