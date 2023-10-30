Home page politics

From: Mike Schier

Bavaria’s state parliament could face shrill tones in the new legislature, comments Mike Schier. © Montage: Imago/Zuma Wire/Sachelle Babbar/Schlaf/fn

Just in time for the inaugural session of the state parliament, the AfD is causing a stir – possibly a foretaste of the new legislation, comments Mike Schier.

Munich – The German press agency wrote of a “celebration of democracy”. But there is a shadow over today’s inaugural session of the state parliament. The fact that a new member of parliament – and one who was supposed to be the youngest representative of the people prominently on the podium at the opening – was wanted with an arrest warrant is unique. And unfortunately it is to be feared that the unpleasant process only provides a foretaste of an even more shrill culture of debate in the state parliament. The AfD even assumes that the independent judiciary has political motives in its investigations – a strong piece!

In order to enforce democratic rules, a clear line is needed in parliament

State Parliament President Ilse Aigner would do well to announce a clear line right from the start and to hold out the prospect of harsher punishments for offenses. It is also true that the other parties occupy the positions of vice-presidents in a much more political manner. The Greens are sending their previous parliamentary group leader Ludwig Hartmann, the CSU chose Tobias Reiß, who was also considered a candidate for the cabinet. The focus is no longer on the representative task, but rather on a clear line to enforce democratic rules in parliament.

AfD MPs are specifically using the state parliament as a venue for scandal

The (completely divided) AfD had repeatedly used the plenum as a venue for scandals in its first legislative period. One demonstratively stayed in the front row at the memorial to the murdered Walter Lübcke. Another came to the lectern wearing a gas mask during a Corona debate. The state parliament went without reprimands for 25 years, and in the last period there were 25. Democracy needs a tough culture of debate. But she certainly doesn’t need a decline in morals.

Mike Schier