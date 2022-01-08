There is also a vaccine case in the Nordic combined team preparing for the Beijing 2022 Games. If Alessandro Pittin is the most famous and medalist in the discipline, Samuel Costa has been the best blue in recent seasons, but in this weekend of World Cup in Val di Fiemme was unable to compete. “I have an exemption from any type of vaccine since I was two years old because I am allergic – he tells Agi – but if for the International Olympic Committee the exemption is valid to be able to participate in the Olympics, for the Italian Federation I am excluded from the team national team and I cannot compete in the World Cup. If my Federation leaves me out of the team, I will not be able to participate in the Beijing Games “.

Already qualified

–

Costa already has the pass to participate in the Beijing Olympic Games in the team competition. But the 29-year-old South Tyrolean from 30 December cannot train and compete within the blue team because the Fisi does not admit unvaccinated athletes in the various national teams. For this reason the athlete of the Fiamme Oro is out of the team these days. “I’m not a no vax – he underlines -, since I was a child I have an exemption to all vaccines because I’m allergic, it was a shock to me when they told me to stay out of the team and, if I had to vaccinate and something happens to me physical level, what do I do? The doctors signed the exemption for me in 1994, for the International Federation (Fis) it doesn’t matter if you are vaccinated or not, before competitions you need a tampon regardless of whether an athlete is vaccinated or not. For the International Olympic Committee, vaccination is valid, but also an exemption. The Italian Federation does not accept the exemption: only vaccinated or cured. I asked President Roda for an explanation, but nobody answered me “.