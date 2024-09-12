If you don’t know Brabus, it’s a German specialist that has been making Mercedes faster for years. Even a Mercedes that has been taken care of by AMG, Brabus takes care of it further. The result is enormous power. You can often tell how much power it has from the power: the 800 has 800 hp, the 900 has 900 hp. In this case, here is the Brabus Shadow 1000 and it has – you probably already guessed it – 1,000 hp.

To be precise, it is the Brabus Shadow 1,000 Phantom Grey Signature Edition. Despite the name, it would fit perfectly on a dark gray Mercedes S 63, it is not a stately limousine, but a boat. Fortunately, not just any boat. The color Phantom Gray is striking in any case, because many boats on the water are white. The red accents – Brabus Red – are a nice change to the whole.

How much does it cost to fill up the tank of this speedboat?

Brabus was inspired by the ‘Rock Crawler’, that crazy desert mobile with parts from the G-Class with 900 hp. In both cases, these are toys that you absolutely do not need, but are a lot of fun. And let’s be honest, doesn’t that apply to every Brabus? The boat looks like a Brabus, with typical precise Brabus finishing. That is something that is sometimes lacking, even on expensive ships. Brabus saw a gap in the market there.

The Brabus Shadow 1000 is 11.6 meters long and 3.5 meters wide. The wading depth is 0.85 meters. So you can sail quite close to the coast with this luxury boat. It can carry ten people on board, or twelve if they are a bit slimmer. The most special feature is the fuel tank. It is 730 liters. No, not 73 liters: 730. With a suggested retail price of 2,070, it will cost you 1,511 euros to fill up the tank.

The top speed of the Brabus Shadow 100 is not that high (for a Brabus)

At the back are two huge outboard engines with ‘Brabus’ and ‘500’ on them. Unfortunately, the Brabus Shadow 1000 does not have Brabus-tuned engines. It is two Mercury 500R engines that together deliver 1,000 hp. This allows the boat to reach 111 km/h. That makes it a slow Brabus: even the Brabus Smart from 25 years ago was faster. On the other hand, 111 km/h on the water is not a bad score.

Also read: Brabus gives 900 hp and 1,000 to a Porsche 911 Turbo S

It’s not just about speed. It’s also about exclusivity. Of course, you don’t want your neighbor across the street to arrive in the same boat. That’s why the Brabus Shadow 1000 has a unique finish. We see the characteristic Brabus upholstery everywhere. It is now quite subdued in terms of color (platinum gray), but purple, red and ice blue are also possible. The price of the express sloop is not known, but since it is a Brabus, we are betting on at least a semi-detached house in Sprang-Cappelle.