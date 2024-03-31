Genoa – Arpal, which yesterday issued a yellow alert bulletin on Western Liguria starting from 6pm today, Sunday 31 March, until 8am tomorrow, it confirms the forecast framework and extends the yellow alert to the Ligurian East on the large basins from midnight until 2pm tomorrow. The scenario predicted by Arpal for the next few hours is therefore confirmed: after the disturbed passage which brought rainfall, including thunderstorms, to the West yesterday evening, a new pre-frontal passage is currently affecting Liguria with widespread rainfall, of moderate intensity in particular on the Scrivia Valley.

Arpal's hydrogeological criticality warning in Liguria

In the afternoon, a short break with residual instability and scattered showers, especially on the reliefs and from the evening new intensification of the phenomena due to the approach of the actual front which will extend and move quickly across the entire region during the night. Tomorrow afternoon, after the passage of the front, conditions of post-frontal instability will remain with scattered showers, especially in the Levante, while in the Ponente there may be partial clearings, sometimes even large ones. The phenomena will be accompanied by stormy winds and Libeccio storm surges spread across all coasts.

In consideration of the high reactivity of the regional hydrographic network after the soft/full events of recent days, the soils are saturated everywhere, new responses to the forecast rainfall are expected with possible local critical issues in the small/medium basins in the Ponente. Expectations are also full of the waterways draining the large basins in the East and in particular Vara/Magra.

Arpal's predictions

SUNDAY 31 MARCH: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with a low probability of strong phenomena in all areas. From late afternoon, a new intense worsening starting from the West with widespread rains and showers, extending to the central areas, strong intensities on A, moderate on BD, cumulated high on A, significant on BD. Strong southern winds 50-60 km/h with higher values ​​on the ridges, strong reinforcement in the late evening with gale force values. Very rough sea with rapidly increasing swell in the west until locally rough.

MONDAY 1 APRIL: Between night and morning widespread rains and showers with moderate intensity on ABD, heavy on CE, high quantities on CE, significant on ABD. Possible thunderstorms with a low probability of strong phenomena in all areas. From the morning it improves starting from the west. Until mid-day, gale force winds 70-80 km/h in all areas with values ​​>100 km/h on the ridges, subsequent attenuation to strong. Rough sea on ABC with storm surges due to a long south-westerly wave, period 7-8 seconds. TUESDAY 2 APRIL: Strong south-westerly winds on the exposed coasts of A and on the southernmost part of C. During the night, locally rough seas on C with residual storm surges, subsequently expired.