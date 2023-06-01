AstraZeneca, the global research-based pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of the revolutionary new drug IMJUDO® (tremelimumab) in the United Arab Emirates, making it one of the first countries in the Middle East to obtain this drug. This pharmaceutical innovation culminates in a quantum leap in the treatment of cancer, as it targets the treatment of many cancerous tumors.





Clinical trials have demonstrated the efficacy and tolerability of IMJUDO® as a combination drug in patients with many types of cancer, including metastatic small cell lung cancer and biliary tract cancer. The drug has shown promising results in prolonging disease-free survival and overall life rates, which provides patients with better treatment outcomes and enhances their quality of life.





AstraZeneca hosted a series of workshops and sessions to introduce healthcare professionals in the UAE to the new drug. The sessions witnessed the participation of more than 100 healthcare professionals from major medical facilities specializing in cancer treatment, during which a number of regional and international healthcare experts presented the revolutionary data that resulted from the use of combination immunotherapy to improve survival rates among patients with liver cancer. And the lung, who urgently need new and effective drug options, stressing that this need is still largely unmet.





The launch of IMJUDO® in the UAE is in line with its growing focus on providing high-quality care for cancer patients, especially with the country hosting more than 30 centers and clinics to treat this disease.[1]. Pursuant to the directives of its Ministry of Health and Prevention, the UAE continues to implement comprehensive strategic plans to improve levels of cancer care, advance early diagnosis practices, and enhance the availability of innovative treatments. The launch of IMJUDO® supports the UAE’s commitment to developing the oncology care system and providing patients and their families with easy access to the latest treatment options.





The launch of this innovative drug reflects AstraZeneca’s commitment to radically transforming the landscape of comprehensive cancer care in the UAE and the Middle East region in general, as the company directs its focus towards improving treatment outcomes for patients and enhancing the well-being of their families, and IMJUDO® is the fruit of these endeavors.





In this context, Sameh Al-Fangari, President of the GCC and Pakistan region at AstraZeneca, said: “Our mission at AstraZeneca revolves around continuing to cooperate with our partners to improve the health and well-being of communities, their individuals and the world at large. Our continuous cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention confirms On our firm commitment to accelerating the pace of advanced innovations in the UAE and the region, stemming from our strategic focus on finding an effective treatment for cancer and avoiding its deaths.What makes us even more proud today is our presence for more than four decades in the UAE and the successes we have achieved throughout this period, so that together we can provide the country with the latest innovative medical solutions.





For his part, Dr. Humaid Al Shamsi, President of the Emirates Society of Medical Oncology, said: “IMJUDO® is an important step in supporting the global efforts to address various types of cancer, especially since the preliminary data supporting this revolutionary drug indicate that it is the first and only treatment approved to be given with IMFINZI®, which has shown With three years of data, it is effective as a first-line treatment for advanced or refractory hepatocellular carcinoma.This pioneering immunotherapy offers new hope to patients and their families.It also establishes the UAE’s position as a leader in cancer care in the Middle East, and its position as a global destination for the best levels of healthcare We look forward to seeing the positive results that IMJUDO® will bring to patients, and we will continue our cooperation with AstraZeneca to address the challenges of cancer.”





AstraZeneca is committed to making every effort to ensure the availability and accessibility of IMJUDO® in the UAE, while continuing to collaborate with healthcare service providers, policy makers and patient support groups to spread awareness about this drug and its role in improving the standards of cancer care.