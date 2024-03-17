One of the films that did not obtain any nominations at the recent 2024 Oscars has confirmed that it will have its long-awaited second part. The film was one of the great protagonists of 2023, as it occupied first place at the global box office for several months. However, 'Barbie', starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, managed to snatch away that privileged position.

But what production are we talking about? This is the animated film 'Super Mario Bros', which was the second film that grossed the most money in the world, as it even surpassed 'Oppenheimer', which has just become the great winner of the Academy Awards. from Hollywood. The film, released in April 2023 and starring Mario and Luigi, raised $1,361 million after an investment of $100 million.

When is 'Super Mario Bros 2' released?

The sequel to 'Super Mario Bros' will be released in the United States on April 3, 2026. You will have the opportunity to witness the new adventures of Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Donkey Kong in the Mushroom Kingdom. Possibly, the evil Bowser and his army will be the villains to defeat again.

The big announcement was made by the game's creator and Nintendo executive, Shigeru Miyamoto, together with the studio in charge of the animated film, Illumination, on 'Mario Bros Day', celebrated every March 10. The company released a video on its social networks to confirm the rumor that had been circulating for months.

What will 'Super Mario Bros 2' be about?

About what we will see in 'Super Mario Bros 2', is still an unknown. Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of the classic adventure video game, revealed that they will soon communicate more details about the new installment.

“Regarding the details about the new film, we will announce them as soon as we can tell you more. This time, we plan to expand the world of Mario even more, with a happy and fun story“, closed the also Nintendo executive.

Photo: Rolling Stone.

Who will direct 'Super Mario Bros 2'?

The sequel will once again be directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, who were in charge of the first delivery. The team of animators is already working on the storyboards of the scenes and developing the designs of the new scenarios. “We obsess over every detail to get it right,” said Illumination CEO Chris Meledrandi.

What was the first installment of 'Super Mario Bros' about?

The first installment of 'Super Mario Bros' presented us with the story of brothers Mario and Luigi, who travel to the Mushroom Kingdom to rescue Princess Peach from the evil clutches of King Bowser and his feared army. The duo receives the help of Donkey Kong and several members of his world. The film was a huge success and became the third highest-grossing animated film in history, only surpassed by 'The Lion King' and 'Frozen 2'.

