Wines of the Do Cariñena Maridados with the tapas of the traditional tube tapas zone in Zaragoza. This is the proposal of Appetizerthat will be held this weekend in order to bring gastronomy and viticulture with fun and awards.

A total of 15 tube bars And the softest and most light wines of the Wineries of the Cariñena will be the protagonists of this gastronomic weekend in which, for the first time, the newly presented “Garnacha Nueva de Cariñena” range can be tasted.

Appetiza will take place in eight stores this Saturday. Specifically, there will be 7 blows, Doña Casta, the balcony of the tube, the shampi, the broken, without name, Moneva wines and Nicolás wines. For its part, the Sundaythe wines will be paired with the blazon of the tube, Bodegas Almau, Casa Buisán, El Burladero, El Barracks, La Ceci and Martín’s wolf. The approximate schedule is from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

With each consumption of participating wines, a code will be received with which they can be won Awards In the act as free rounds, valued at 25 euros, or the spice super round award with an amount of 50 euros.

Apeitivea is launched in Zaragoza after being successfully held in Madrid. However, it reaches the capital with novelties such as the premiere of the Garnacha Nueva de Cariñena brand with which the Wineries of the DO reinvent this variety of native grapes of the area and the most cultivated to make vibrant and fun wines of low alcoholic graduation with only 11 degrees.

Among these wines from the collection are “Today”, of great wines, “North wind“, from Bodega San Valero; and “Key moment” by Bodegas Paniza. All of them have a common label and each winery customizes it with a color and a word that defines its particular vision to show the wealth and variety of this grape.