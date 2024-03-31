Barcelona, ​​Spain.- Daniel Alves, last Monday, March 25, paid the bail of a million euros to get out of jail after his four and a half year sentence for sexual assault in Spain.

He Brazilian multi-champion abandoned the Brians 2 Penitentiary Center when getting provisional release after depositing the amount required by a court.

Daniel Alves spent more than a year in prison for sexually abusing a woman in a nightclub located in Barcelonaat the end of 2022.

Besides, He was imposed five years of surveillance, a restraining order from the victim for nine and a half years and the payment of compensation of 150 thousand euros.

In the last few hours, the identity of who would have put the money to help the Brazilian get out of prison was revealed. In the first instance, Dani Alves' family connection was pointed out as the main source for the former FC Barcelona, ​​Juventus, PSG and Pumas UNAM player to be released.

There was also talk that Neymar's father or Memphis Depay would show compassion to Dani Alves so that he would be out of jail in Spain, but neither of them put up that amount.

Instead, Dani Alves left prison thanks to the help of a popular Brazilian magazine, as reported by the Spanish journalist, Marisa Martín Blázquez, on the program 'Fiesta'.

The collaborator said that the magazine would have put up the bail money in exchange for a documentary video about the life of Dani Alves, which would already be in development and would have the participation of Joana Sanz, still the partner of the Brazilian defender.

“The magazine, known in Brazil, does great reports on important people in Brazil, but also internationally and would have done it in exchange for a report that would be being done,” he revealed.

