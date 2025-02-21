02/21/2025



Mediaset Spain is about to live a historical milestone. Jesús Calleja It will become the third Spaniard to travel to space. Will do it on the next manned flight of the rocket New Shepard de Blue Originthe aerospace company founded by Jeff Bezos, in a unique experience that will collect the docuserie ‘Calleja in space’.

Calleja, along with five other people, will leave the Earth’s atmosphere and You can contemplate the planet Earth from space. A historical moment that viewers can see live in a special edition of ‘Informativos Telecinco’ led by Carlos Fraganillo.

The special will show The images of the rocket risethe return of the propeller, the landing of the capsule, the opening of the gate and the exciting reactions of Jesus and his family.

Date of the launch of the rocket of Jesús Calleja

This historical milestone of television, the result of the collaboration of Mediaset Spain, Prime Video and Zanskar Producciones, will take place next Tuesday, February 25from the 15:40 hoursas reported by ‘Something TV’.









The spatial that Telecinco prepares for this day will have the participation of faces as popular television, such as Mercedes Milá or the astronaut and former minister Pedro Duqueas reported by the specialized television account.

Jesús Calleja will fulfill a dream of his childhood that began when he was four years old and saw on television The arrival of man to the moon On July 20, 1969. Despite having made more than 100 expected, the adventurer faces his most important challenge, although he lives it from tranquility.

«Those of us who dedicate ourselves to this work, which is, after all work, you have that emotion that is contained and all you want is for the time to come. I live it much earlier, during and after, but from such size that you have to be very clear that Here fear does not fitbecause if you are afraid you can’t get on a spacecraft, ”he said in an interview in ‘Telecinco Informativos’.