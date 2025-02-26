A ‘New’ Villa de los Misterios It has been discovered in Pompeya’s excavations. Impressive is its large banquet room decorated with frescoes. It’s about A series of paintings that tell the initiation in the Dionysian mysteries. Excavated in the … Last weeks in the central area of ​​Pompeya, it is a ‘megalography’ -a paintings with almost natural size -as in the famous village of the mysteries discovered more than 100 years ago.

The extraordinary fresh that now sees the light Greens new data on the mysteries of Dionysus, the god of wine and fertilityin the classical world. In fact, archaeologists have baptized the new Domus as ‘Casa del Thiasoso’, in reference to the Court of Dionysus, with bacchants, dancers and jackets and with the young satyrs of pointed ears.

In the center of the representation appears a woman who, through a night ritual, is about to be initiated in the mysteries of Dionysus, the God who dies and reborn, promising the same to her followers. explained the director of the Archaeological Park, Gabriel Zuchtriegel. «For the ancients, the bacante- woman who participated in the bachanales parties- expressed the wild and indomiting side of the woman; The opposite of the beautiful woman, who emulates Venus, goddess of love, the woman who looks in the mirror, which “is beautified ‘. Both the great fresco of the house of Thiaso and that of the mysteries show the woman as suspended, as oscillating between these two extremes, two ways of being feminine at that time, ”said the director of the Archaeological Park.