Inditex has triggered its benefits in the last fiscal year until annual income from 38,632 million euros. The textile company founded by Amancio Ortega, which has achieved a historical ceilings of 5,866 million euros In this fiscal year, a 7.5% its sales volume and has grown 9% compared to the previous year.

As stated in the annual corporate governance report sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Marta Ortega, non -executive president of the firm, entered one million euros Of course in the company, the same amount as the previous year, in Your third year in office. A figure that makes it one of the best paid directives in our country, although far behind the CEO, Oscar García Maceiras.

Marta Ortega’s salary as non -executive president of Inditex

The non -executive president of Inditex, Marta Ortega, has perceived A salary of one million euros in its third year At the head of the company founded by his father, Amancio Ortega. A figure that remains with respect to 2023 and has grown significantly compared to its first year as president, In 2022, when he received 834,000 euros for your work.

Despite the high salary he perceives, his compensation is Notably lower than García MaceirasCEO of the company, which charged 2.5 million euros In salary, 3.68 million euros In short -term variable remuneration and 1.33 million euros Due to long -term variable remuneration, which is a total of 7.61 million euros.









To this are added others 3.6 million euros for gross benefit of consolidated financial actions or instruments, so that García Maceiras’ total remuneration rose to 11.21 million euros in 2024. Almost a million more than he received in 2023, when the CEO charged 10.3 million euros.

Why Marta Ortega charges less than García Maceiras, the CEO of Inditex?

The reason why Marta Ortega’s salary is considerably lower than that of García Maceiras, CEO of Inditex, It has a lot to do with the role they both play.

While the current non -executive president of the Textile company maintains a more institutional and strategic facetin the case of CEO, this has a key role in the operational management and in decision -making that have catapulted Inditex’s success. In addition, the variable remuneration plans of the CEO are linked to Growth and profitability objectivesso good results explain that García Maceiras’s salary is greater than Ortega.

The remarkable growth of the salary of the CEO is understood, in part, by the financial health of the company, which has also affected the shareholders of the company. For example, Amancio Ortegafounder and first shareholder, 3,104 million euros will enter this year in dividends. In total, the company will pay its shareholders this year with more than 5,235 million euros.