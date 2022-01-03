A driver collided at dawn on Monday with a roundabout in San Javier when she was driving, doubling the maximum rate of alcohol at the wheel. The motorist was stopped by the local police about 250 meters from the scene of the accident thanks to an oil spill that the car suffered as a result of the impact. This, according to sources from the body, generated a risk for the rest of the road users and the intervention of the municipal cleaning services had to be necessary to remove the oil from the road.

The accident occurred around one in the morning and neither the driver nor her companion were injured. The woman, after being located by the Local Police, was subjected to a breathalyzer test and yielded a result of 0.67 milligrams of alcohol per liter of exhaled air -the limit is 0.25-. Based on this result, the driver was arrested for an alleged crime against road safety. She was later released pending her summons for trial.