Friday, May 5, 2023, 1:35 p.m.



| Updated 1:55 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Civil Guard intercepted a 63-year-old driver who was traveling in the opposite direction for 12 kilometers on the RM-1 highway, in the section between San Javier and Sucina, and who tripled the blood alcohol level. The event took place last morning on May 1, when several people alerted the emergency number that a white car was driving in the direction of San Javier on the lanes that lead to Murcia.

Various patrols traveled to the area to try to paralyze the individual. Meanwhile, 112 continued to receive calls announcing the movements of the vehicle. This took an exit and was correctly incorporated at kilometer 777 of the AP-7, at the height of San Javier, in the direction of Cartagena. However, he was driving recklessly and zigzag. A unit managed to locate the car, but the driver did not stop his vehicle. Finally, it stopped at kilometer 191 of the A-30 highway, in the municipality of Cartagena.

The agents proceeded to restore traffic and subject the driver to a breathalyzer test, which yielded a result of 0.75 and 0.79 milligrams. Figures that tripled the allowed rate. The man was investigated and his vehicle immobilized. In addition, proceedings were taken as the alleged perpetrator of two crimes against road safety: one for reckless driving and another for exceeding the legally established rate. He was placed at the disposal of the Court of Instruction number 1 of Cartagena.