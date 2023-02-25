And according to what was reported by the “Wall Street Journal” newspaper, on Friday evening, that until this moment China has not sent any shipments, but Washington is increasingly concerned about sending weapons, according to information that they include drones that Moscow requested from China, which may change the course of the war, along with ammunition. It is needed by the Russian forces operating in the front lines.

“We haven’t seen them provide lethal aid to Russia yet, but we have also noted that they have intentions to send it,” said General Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman.

The ammunition that Washington claimed that China would provide to Moscow would solve the supply crisis that Russia faces in this war. Due to a shortage of stock.

Why is Washington worried?

The Wall Street Journal report cited the motives for Washington’s concern about the Chinese supply of weapons and ammunition to Moscow at this time, saying:

If China sends weapons to Russia, it can change the fighting on the ground and steer the fight in Moscow’s favour, a fact that Washington and its European allies have worked to avoid with hundreds of billions of dollars in arms shipments.

Officials within US President Joe Biden’s administration discussed disclosing intelligence about possible Chinese weapons to Moscow, which is what US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken did when he recently disclosed his country’s concern about the Chinese move.

China’s response

Beijing has denounced what it called “false” accusations by Washington that it was considering arming Russia in its war against Ukraine.

“We do not accept the United States pointing fingers at Sino-Russian relations, let alone coercion and pressure,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wei, at a regular press conference, accusing Washington of “spreading false information.”

Red fonts

During the Ukraine war, tensions exploded between Beijing and Washington, and each accused the other of crossing “red lines” in certain files: