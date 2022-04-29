The Dubai Police General Command has warned of the danger of using fireworks on occasions and events by non-specialists, because of its health and physical effects on them, calling on members of society to abide by the laws and not to deal in any way with fireworks and those who trade them in light of the Eid al-Fitr celebrations. Blessed for the safety of the public.

The Director of the Security Awareness Department at the General Department for Community Happiness, Mr. Butti Ahmed bin Darwish Al Falasi, revealed that fireworks may cause permanent disabilities, up to the loss, amputation and burning of organs in the body, pointing out that studies have shown that fireworks cause 15% injuries in The eyes area, 16% in the face and ears, 6% in the chest, 10% in the forearms, 30% in the hands, and 23% in the legs.

Al Falasi said that the Dubai Police launched an awareness campaign entitled “Remember… Fireworks are more dangerous than you think”, to warn of the dangers of circulating them from the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan through social media channels, external advertisements and direct e-mails, noting that Federal Decree Law No. 17 of 2019 Concerning weapons, ammunition, explosives, military equipment and dangerous materials, in its first article, explosives are defined as a chemical compound, or a mixture of different chemical compounds, that interact with each other when exposed to prepared factors, as an energizing force to produce pressure and heat at a certain speed, which leads to impact or damage to the surrounding area. out, including fireworks.

He explained that the third article of the same decree states: “It is not permissible to acquire, possess, acquire or carry explosives, or to import, export, re-export, transit, temporarily ship, trade, manufacture, repair, transport or dispose of them in any way. Only after obtaining a license or a permit to that effect from the licensing authority or the concerned authority.

Al Falasi continued that Article No. 54 of the decree stipulates a penalty of imprisonment for a period of no less than one year, and a fine of no less than one hundred thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties for anyone who, without a license, trades in fireworks, imports, exports, manufactures or brings them to and from Country.



