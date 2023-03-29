The Dubai Police General Command, represented by the Awareness Department of the General Department of Community Happiness, in cooperation with the General Department of Bodies, Establishments and Emergency Security, launched its annual campaign to raise awareness of dangerous games, under the slogan “Remember… Fireworks are more dangerous than you think.”

Butti bin Darwish Al Falasi, Director of the Security Awareness Department at the General Department of Community Happiness, said that the campaign aims to educate the community about the dangers of fireworks and the need for their use by specialists, especially in various celebrations and special community events to ensure public safety for all participants in these events, as well as stressing the importance of fireworks. Not allowing children to play with it.

He added that Dubai Police is launching an awareness campaign for the second year in a row, to warn of the danger of using fireworks, by spreading awareness through social media platforms, outdoor advertisements and direct electronic messages to spread awareness, and urged the public to report traffickers in these dangerous games, their possession or use in an illegal way. Legal, by calling the call center at 901, indicating that the campaign will continue until the 23rd of next April.

He pointed out that the risks of misusing fireworks amount to causing permanent disabilities, as a result of the loss, amputation and burning of organs in the body, noting that recent statistics showed that fireworks cause injuries by 15% in the eyes, 16% in the face and ears, and 6% in the neck. chest area, 10% in the forearms, 30% in the hands, and 23% in the legs.

He explained that Federal Decree-Law No. 17 of 2019 regarding weapons, ammunition, explosives, military equipment and dangerous materials stipulated in its third article that

Explosives may not be acquired, possessed, possessed, carried, imported, exported, re-exported, transited, phased shipped, traded in, manufactured, repaired, transported or disposed of in any way except after obtaining a license or permit to do so from the licensing authority. Or from the concerned authority, in accordance with the provisions of this Decree-Law.

Al-Falasi continued that Article No. 54 of the decree stipulates a penalty of imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine of no less than one hundred thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties, for anyone who trades, imports, exports, manufactures or brings them into the country without a license.