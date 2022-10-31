Al Ain Court of First Instance rejected a lawsuit filed by a car rental company against a girl who rented a vehicle, demanding that she pay her an amount of 66,840 dirhams in compensation for not delivering the vehicle on time and causing damage to the vehicle’s engine.

The details of the case go back to the fact that a car rental company filed a lawsuit in which it demanded that a client pay her an amount of 66,840 dirhams, while obligating her to pay fees and expenses, noting that the defendant had rented a 2018 car from her, at a daily fee of 750 dirhams. And you did not return the car on the agreed date and caused damage to the vehicle’s engine, it was repaired by the company at an amount of 22,590 dirhams, and the defendant for renting the car for 69 days may have an amount of 51,750 dirhams, in addition to the value of the vehicle repair in the amount of 22,590 dirhams, bringing the total amount The claimant is 74,340 dirhams, of which the complainant has paid an amount of 7,500 dirhams, and she still owes 66,840 dirhams, which prompted the complainant to file this lawsuit with the requests submitted to it.

A document for her claim submitted a copy of the car rental contract, a copy of the identity card of the defendant, a copy of her driver’s license, a copy of the vehicle’s ownership, a copy of a report issued by a car service center stating that the vehicle was received, for repair and that the car needs another machine, and copies of bills Repair and spare parts.

During the consideration of the case, I decided to assign an expert in automotive engineering, to indicate whether the defendant had caused any breakdowns and damage to the vehicle during the rental period or not, and whether the malfunction was the result of an old defect and defect in the vehicle or as a result of misuse of it, the value of its repair and the period needed for repair.

For his part, the court clarified in the merits of its ruling that the decision, according to the Evidence Law in Civil and Commercial Transactions, is that the plaintiff must prove his right and the defendant has the right to deny it. Return the car on the agreed date, cause damage to its engine, and repair it, and the plaintiff’s answer to her request requires first verifying that the cause of the malfunction she claims is due to misuse by the defendant, which was not disclosed by the lawsuit papers, especially since the plaintiff did not prove the condition of the vehicle. After receiving it directly through a judicial authority, and the plaintiff did not commit to paying the trust of the engineering expert delegated by the court, and consequently, her right to adhere to the decision issued by his assignment was forfeited, and the court ruled to reject the case, and obligated the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses.