You will make extreme decisions. In the last chapter of ‘At the bottom there is room’, ‘Jimmy’ met with Alessia in a nightclub, a place where he also went Kimberly, who upon seeing Diego Montalbán’s daughter devised a plan to stay with ‘Charo’s’ son; However, this would affect ‘Happy’, her lover, since he remembered the things that caused her allergies, so she asked him for a drink with a lot of cinnamon.

Upon seeing him again, Kimberly gave the drink to Javier, who did not hesitate to give her a good drink at his lover’s insistence. This ultimately caused an allergic reaction in the young man, who had to quickly leave the scene to a hospital to seek medical attention. This was taken advantage of by Kimberly to stay with ‘Jimmy’ and thus make Alessia jealous.