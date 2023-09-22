The violation of non-compliance with the mandatory lane caused 107 accidents that resulted in the death of three people and the injury of 75 others with varying injuries during the past eight months of this year.

Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, said that 529,735 violations were recorded for failure to adhere to the mandatory lane, pointing out that some dangerous acts were monitored through smart systems deployed in all the streets of the emirate, when some drivers suddenly changed their lane and did not They must adhere to the mandatory lane when approaching intersections or some highway exits, which may cause serious traffic accidents.

According to the amended executive regulations of the Traffic Law, the fine for violating a light vehicle’s failure to adhere to the mandatory lane is 400 dirhams. In certain cases, the lane is not mandatory, based on emergency circumstances such as an accident, lack of visibility, or traffic jams.

Al Mazrouei stressed Dubai Police’s keenness to deter violators through smart systems and modern technologies to enhance the safety of road users and establish discipline, especially at exits and intersections, calling on drivers to adhere to the mandatory lane to avoid serious accidents or involvement in committing a violation.