On the day of Monday 17th January, the woman who found the little girl Fatima on the ground, it was interviewed by one of the correspondents of 2 pm, the television program that airs on Rai2. The girl was the first to see the child on the ground and together with her boyfriend they alerted the rescue.

CREDIT: RAI2

There are still many points to be clarified on this terrible story, but it will only be investigations to shed some light on what really happened to the little girl.

The drama unfolded around 21.30 from Thursday 13 January. Precisely in an apartment located in via Milano 8, in Turin. In the condominium where the man accused of the murder lived and also there family of little Fatima.

The first to find the body in end of life of Fatima, it was just there shop assistant who works in the bakery on the ground floor of the building. One of the correspondents of Ore 14, managed to interview her.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

The latter has told of the important details on the affair, but above all he also spoke of the next minutes to the drama. She said what her mother did when she saw her little daughter in those conditions.

The witness’s account of the death of little Fatima

I finished my shift and threw my bucket of water out, like every night. I heard voices of a man in a foreign language and a woman answering. But I honestly didn’t hear what they were saying, I didn’t care. When I put the bucket inside the shop I heard a roar, like a case of water, that was my idea. I saw the little girl who was trembling, she was dying. I put my jacket on her and my partner quickly alerted the doctors. Mom got out and had an asthma attack, she kept telling him that it was her fault, that she slipped off the balcony, but I looked at the railings, they are too narrow. It cannot slip from there.