“A beast that no one had invited and suddenly showed up one day”

He moved everyone during the last episode of the television show very true. Emma Bonino it was told in Silvia Toffanin's studio, moving everyone. The historic activist is fighting a tough battle against cancer and was recently hospitalized due to a fractured femur.

I left the clinic a few days ago, I broke my femur. I have a leg problem. I was looked after very well and my relatives also came to visit me.

Emma Bonino discovered that she has a bad disease, a monster that unfortunately cannot be operated. She revealed it herself during the long interview with Silvia Toffanin.

A beast that no one had invited and showed up one day out of the blue. A lung microcytoma that cannot be operated on and its characteristic is that it can return after eight years. With the illness everything changed and the x-ray burned all my capillaries and so I will always go around with this band because I don't have hair.

Words that moved the viewers, who clung to Bonino, sending her affection and support. The activist then spoke about her childhoodremembering moments that marked her but at the same time made her the strong woman she is today.

The daughter of a farmer, Emma spent her childhood with nuns, while her parents built their house. She said that she had only known her father for a short time and that she felt the same missing his mother.

There are times when I really want to talk to her. My mother, as a good liberal, was one of those people who thought and practiced that the freedom of others is one of the greatest gifts one can give.

When he was only 26 years old, the activist decided to abort and that renunciation changed his life forever. Bonino confessed that she made that choice because she knows that a child is forever and she has never managed to accept forever on any topic.

After the abortion she had two daughters, Aurora and Rugiada, in her care and, according to Emma, ​​she may have had exactly that experience her desire for motherhood exhausted.

During the abortion experience I happened to have two girls in my care. Perhaps my desire for motherhood was exhausted with this experience. They called me mom, the separation was terrible, the idea of ​​returning home in silence was terrible.

Read also: Very true, Mr Rain can barely hold back his tears.