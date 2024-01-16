It looks like Lamborghini is eager to make the Urus Performante the world's most popular police car. After the SUV was painted in the colors of the Italian highway police, the Urus will also function as an official car for the police in Dubai. If things continue like this, the police here will soon be driving not only Ford Kugas and BMW X1s, but also a Urus with 666 hp.

Let's start with the color scheme. The white paint gets green accents and a load of stickers while the splitter, grille, side skirts, diffuser and spoiler are all black. It's not the most elegant look we've ever seen on a Urus, but it should be enough to scare Dubai's most vicious road abusers.

Things have changed inside. Lamborghini says the passenger area has been customized with some essential tools for the Dubai Police, such as an armored weapons safe. There is also a light strip on the spoiler and there are sirens. There is a special compartment in the trunk to store items such as a defibrillator and first aid kit.

Specifications of the Lamborghini Urus Performante as a police car

The standard twin-turbo V8 remains the driving force in the Urus Performante. The engine produces 666 hp and 850 Nm, all of which goes to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. This means that the police car takes 3.3 seconds to reach 100 km/h from a standstill and the top speed is 306 km/h. Perhaps the performance is a little less due to the extra weight.