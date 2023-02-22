The real winter cooking actually always starts late, by the time the people and the birds start again hopeful about snowdrops and spring in the air. It is true that those snowdrops are there, and the great tits know that it will not remain so gray and nothingish forever, but for the time being there is little spring to be expected – and we will not be able to welcome any new vegetables in the kitchen for the time being either.

Coals and turnips, that time.

But that should not be discouraged. Winter cooking has its own charms, although much of what we consider winters is actually rather autumnal. Christmas dinner is basically all autumn, with berries and game, pumpkins taken from the field in September – I don’t call that winter. The challenges are now getting bigger, although there are still plenty of opportunities. Because apart from those cabbages and tubers there are of course leeks and there is the divine chicory as well as the red chicory, there is winter purslane and sometimes there are already turnip greens – well, there is actually nothing wrong.

Winter always calls for stewing for some reason. Maybe because it smells so cozy, it is cozy, you might say. Somehow one always feels a miracle of homeliness when one morning is already chopping carrots and onions for the stew, the warm smell of red wine that goes with the frying butter – mmm! The good life steams out of the pan like boeuf bourguignon.

Pinch the nose

But eh, didn’t we actually eat without meat? And what did we think we were stewing? The famous cabbage? Here we see people pinching their noses, because stewed cabbage, no matter how venerable an age that method of preparation may have, is usually not highly appreciated. Still, it’s tasty.

One of the more satisfying stews to make right now is ribollita, something between stew and soup, and full of cabbage. Palm cabbage if you want to be purist Italian, but since the inspection service for pure Italian cooking usually does not come by unexpectedly, it is quite possible to smuggle a bit and simply replace the ‘irreplaceable’ cavalo nero anyway, with kale or the wrongly neglected savoy cabbage . Ribollita also needs stale bread (Tuscan stale bread of course, but I must confess that I often use bake-off ciabatta for that, which I don’t bake off but just throw in the soup) and cannellini beans. And the usual vegetables: carrot, celery, onion, parsley. How something as delicious and fragrant as that soup can come from fairly simple ingredients is a miracle every winter. That is exactly the attractive thing about stewing: that ingredients can be heated together for a while to create something completely new. A completely different effect than when you sprinkle herbs or lemon juice on something to spice it up. Actually, a stew is a metaphor for connection, which we are all looking for these days. And stewing is of course accompanied by prolonged heating, which also makes it typical for the cold days.

Smuggling a little

But maybe such a thick soup is a bit of a smuggle when you talk about stewing, and that’s what we’re talking about now. Soup is not stew. Stew is so delicious over rice, pasta, puree, or in ragout dishes. And although meat is still not necessary – nowadays my ragout containers are usually more than happy to be filled with a celeriac-mushroom ragout that I actually prefer to veal ragout – there is something enjoyable about roasting and stewing meat that vegetables cannot always match.

Stewing meat is an art, because you have to tempt the somewhat unruly meat you use for it into softness and that is only possible by treating it with softness. Fierce cooking is out of the question, so the oven is the ideal assistant, as is the baking paper that is placed on top of the stew and prevents dry edges.

My butcher, who is very good with his pigs, asked me a while ago if I would like pork kidneys because no one was interested. Yes! If no one else wants to eat them, then of course it’s my duty to do something fun with them anyway. ‘Steak and kidney pie!’ I immediately thought, although the original idea is that the kidney in it is a bovine kidney, but oh well. Purism serves no purpose here either. We are not a star restaurant at home. For the steak part, a beef stew that was a conservationist when alive does no harm. And once you’re on that track, the track of little but very responsible meat, winter has even more nice things to offer than it already has.

Dry vermouth

Winter also loves bacon, it’s no different. Recently made turnip greens stew – surprisingly there were already organic turnip greens – and with it the simplest sauce in the world of fried shallots and bacon (from such a thoroughly satisfied pig), finished with dry vermouth, a little mustard and crème fraîche. You shovel that in a nice layer over the stew and then you will find the weekday winter at its best. You don’t have to get up early for that.

Winter is not necessarily fond of Mediterranean cuisine I think. Of course they also have a kind of winter there, but pff, what does that represent. And we don’t need all those tomatoes and courgettes now, they are summer vegetables and winter likes rosemary and thyme and celery more than mint anyway.

Of course, just because it happens to be winter right now isn’t necessarily necessary to immediately fall back into carnivorous habits. There are so many options for vegetable stews that it is almost a lack of imagination, if not a lack of tradition, to come up with that old-fashioned boeuf bourguignon again, with the hash and goulash. Because don’t we have the eggplant that is about created for stews? The mushroom that is a natural meat substitute? The beans and lentils that give fullness to the dishes? The onions stewed in red wine showing some of their best character traits? And then everything just as well gets deep and intimate and spicy, just what you want when it’s winter.

Crazy, if you think about it, winter just seems too short to make all those things you still want to make. All that braised fennel, the mushroom ragout, that sauerkraut with a braised piece of pickled bacon and a pepper sausage…

O winter! Do not go away! Stay!