One Sunday afternoon, Laura (figurative name) finds a family snapshot in an old photo album. In it, a square in the neighborhood where she has always lived appears, in a recognizable way. Laura, who long ago joined a Facebook group for local residents, decides to share it on the wall. She knows that old photographs of her are always well received. Within a few minutes, the photo was filled with comments. “I used to live here,” says someone. “I spent many afternoons on that bench when I was a child, eating pipes,” says another. “I remember perfectly the baker from the corner store, his name was Manolo and his children still live in the neighborhood,” notes a particularly astute neighbor. “What memories!” someone says. “Moment boomer”objects a younger user. But, for once, no one is talking about dirty streets or lack of parking spaces. Harmony reigns in this virtual corner. Until someone, too excited with so much nostalgia, introduces the conflict: “How good the neighborhood was then, and how bad it is now,” followed by a xenophobic or security comment that alludes to the migrant community that has moved there in recent years. years. The replicas follow one another, and the thread is filled with aggressive comments. Among commentators, profile photos with flags and political symbols are increasingly seen. The tension grows and so do the outbursts. An innocent black and white photograph has unleashed a pitched battle. It is not the first nor will it be the last: welcome to any day in a neighborhood group on Facebook.

“Gossip, conflicts over dog droppings, paranoia with crime and hidden (and sometimes not so) racism are the norm,” he listed in 2019. an article of The Week dedicated to the “weird and wonderful world of neighborhood Facebook groups.” The micro and the macro, the local and the global, the personal and the political mix in these virtual communities born to make life easier for their neighbors and which, sometimes, end up becoming a minefield. If WhatsApp or Telegram family groups are a sensitive territory only surpassed by typologies as specific as groups of parents of students, neighborhood forums are not far behind.

With the emergence of Facebook groups, digital communities began to proliferate that aspired to focus on the identity features of a particular area or city: some declared that you are not from that city if you have not done that thing, and others aspired to put in contact with inhabitants of areas where physical contact between neighbors has become scarce. This is how psychologist Enric Soler, collaborating professor of the Psychology and Educational Sciences Studies at the Open University of Catalonia explains it: “We live in a society where the value of the individual takes precedence, especially in large cities, where we have become anonymous,” he says. “At the same time, we are social beings, we cannot erase that and we need to relate to share or build knowledge, and pursue common objectives.” Soler mentions an example of a social network, Do you have salt?, created especially to respond to this purpose. “Social networks have allowed large cities to find affinities and needs in a very local context, close to home.”

The idea is simple: use Facebook as a meeting point for people who may not know each other, but who can help each other. And this is how the day-to-day life of these communities works. Someone has lost their cat, someone needs to fix a blind or get rid of a piece of furniture, someone is delighted with their haircut and wants to share it with others, someone offers private lessons and someone comments that a pothole on the sidewalk has not been fixed for weeks. repaired.

Until then, everything is normal. Even structured neighborhood entities, such as the neighborhood associations that operate in the majority of neighborhoods and municipalities, recognize its usefulness. Quique Villalobos, who today chairs the Regional Federation of Neighborhood Associations of Madrid, started the Ensanche de Vallecas neighborhood association through an online forum, before the emergence of social networks, and recognizes that Facebook or WhatsApp groups that have replaced the forums of yesteryear also have a use for them. “We continue to use associations a lot, to inform about our activities but also to be informed of things that happen, and that sometimes it is not so easy to find out through conventional channels,” he explains. He lists examples: an area that becomes waterlogged, a traffic accident that blocks a street, a safety problem. In emergency situations such as the covid-19 pandemic or the Filomena storm, they are very useful. However, not everything is harmony. “Networks bring out the best in people, but also the worst. And, unfortunately, the worst is the usual, not because people are more bad than good, but because everyday life is generally grayer.”

In fact, it is enough to consult any neighborhood forum to find an endless number of seemingly banal situations capable of triggering the spark of tension. The examples are a complete repertoire of neighborhood customs that would not be out of place in a television series. For example, someone asks for a recommendation to find a gym in the neighborhood, and the suggestions soon arrive, until someone comments that such an area, although close to the neighborhood, does not technically belong to it. Debates about limits – where does Malasaña end and Chueca begin? Is there a difference between Lucero and Alto de Extremadura? – are common in these forums. Also discussions about civility. A cat escapes, its owner posts a post on the group’s wall and, among the messages of support and mentions of shelters and animal welfare associations, a neighbor states: “Cats do not disappear or escape, it is the owners who “They do not take precautions nor do they use means.” From there to insults is one step. Or two. “It can happen to anyone, idiot.” Boom.

In another group, the owner of a new restaurant announces the imminent opening of his business. Kind messages rain in (“Good luck,” “We’ll stop by to try it,” “It looks good”), until someone inserts a discordant note. The name of the bar is in English, and that makes it an emissary of gentrification that transforms neighborhoods, makes housing more expensive and drives out the usual neighbors. It is a hot topic in the neighborhood: an investment fund has acquired several properties in the area and rental prices are rising, but the bar in question does not seem to be part of this offensive: neither its interior design nor its offering coincide with the businesses promoted by the promoter in question. But the debate is served. Soon, the comment thread turns into a conversation about the consequences of gentrification. The bar, the critic announces, should have a traditional name, linked to the area. He even dares to propose several examples related to the history and traditional denominations of the neighborhood. Until someone settles the conversation: the premises occupied by the new bar previously belonged to a Galician restaurant. And for decades, no one thought it was bad. The debate concludes, but not without some particularly virulent insults.

The real estate issue is a fundamental point of conflict. “I’m looking for a place for sale to convert into a home and stay in the neighborhood,” asks a neighbor. “If we convert all the premises into homes we will be left without a neighborhood,” responds another person. Someone comments that the power has gone out on a street. “It will be for not paying the bill,” answers a neighbor.

Villalobos explains that, in these groups, the topics of conflict usually respond to issues that are easy to identify. “It may not be partisan, but the focus is almost always political. For example, if in a neighborhood there is much more private, concerted education offered than public, it is enough for a person to complain about not being able to take their children to a public school for other users to understand it as a left-wing claim, and then they arise the confrontations, the anger in which people say things to each other that would not be said on the street,” he develops. Racism and xenophobia appear linked to security discourses, but also to other types. “From 2010 until the public shutdown, a point of conflict was the protected apartments,” says Villalobos. “As soon as people found out that a plot was capable of hosting IVIMA housing, [el Instituto de la Vivienda]they became like hydras and, without any type of information, they began to rant and say that people from relocation or depressed areas were going to come and devalue their apartment.”

The mission of the administrators of these neighborhood groups –a thankless task if there ever was one– It should be to temper tempers and avoid conflicts, although the feeling of anonymity generated by social networks gives free rein to hateful behavior that is difficult to see on the street. “When you don’t show your face and hide behind a screen, a cell phone or a computer, you don’t censor yourself either,” says Enric Soler, “and it is likely that you use that group as an escape valve, to channel anxieties that are not given to you.” for their neighbors.” This happens, explains the psychologist, because networks, although useful for many purposes, make us lose social abilities. “You ask for a lemon on WhatsApp, but you don’t ask about the family, which is what you did before when you went to ask for it at your neighbor’s door,” he says. A look at various Facebook groups reveals that, as happens in other areas, polarization and tension grow in times of special political sensitivity: in electoral campaigns, or in emergency or anomalous situations. Even so, it is advisable not to let our guard down and, as Soler recalls, “not to forget that behind the screen there is a person with whom we cross paths every day.” In the forum mentioned at the beginning of this article, a few days after the debate between nostalgic people, another neighbor finds an old photo and, despite everything, decides to post it. Of course, she is healthy. “Good memories,” she writes. And she adds: “for the majority.” Just in case.

