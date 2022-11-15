What do they want there in Brussels and Strasbourg. First ban the combustion engine and then also set an emission standard for electric cars…

The EU. What would we do without that omniscient body in Brussels and Strasbourg? The one plan (a maximum wattage for vacuum cleaners) is even more nonsensical than the other (hairdressers are no longer allowed to walk in heels) and it doesn’t stop there.

For example, Franske Timmermans and his associates have decided that there should also be an emission standard for electric cars, writes the AD. You know, those are those vehicles that move on electricity and don’t care much about emissions in themselves.

Well, not according to the EU…

Emission standard for electric cars

Our friends from the European Commission have found another snail to put salt on. Because even though an EV does not have an exhaust that emits bad smells, that does not mean that they are not polluting monsters. After all, there is still enough dirt coming off those cars.

We talked about it recently; this concerns particulate matter and microplastics. Because even though the average Tesla burns relatively little petrol to move forward, they do have to stop and it is also nice if they get all the power on the road through the tires. And that causes wear and tear.

In Europe alone, this wear releases 500,000 tons of microscopic particles into the environment, researchers estimate. And something must be done about that like mad thunder, they think in Europe. But what exactly?

Filters to collect the particulate matter?

Well, there they are job hunters scholars in Brussels have not yet fully figured it out. Because as we said, it is nice in itself if a car can stop when necessary and it is also nice if they do not end up on the shoulder at the slightest bend. So you will need brakes and tires.

And filters have already been developed that capture the particulate matter, but they are not only not fully developed yet, they are also ugly and ungainly devices. But you know, even if it doesn’t work, the EU is never too bad to make it compulsory.

With 1 small side point, the obligation does not take effect immediately. Because Brussels will only publish a report in 2 years time in which measurement methods for these emissions are mapped out. But after that you with your EV are also just a dirty polluter that needs to be tackled hard. At least, if the EU proceeds as usual…

Just so you know…

