When thinking about robots or artificial intelligence (AI), a fantastic gallery incubated in popular culture assails the memory. Infantilized representations of tin and transistors that move with mechanical rigidity or malevolent beings, with their own will and without compassion. In the science fiction novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K. Dick, these characters are more sophisticated because they suggest the possibility of longing and rebelliousness, all-too-human impulses.

But both AI and robots have long since entered the lives of advanced societies. Manufacturing industry and war, above all, are the ones that invest the most and exploit it. Although, as Adrián Santuario, Ph. The toilet, condemned to live in the vulgar anonymity of bathrooms, is an invention from the end of the 18th century, the work of the Mexican José Antonio de Alzate. It is a device subject to certain commands that reacts to the environment and performs an action according to its design; that is to say, it has an algorithm and, therefore, meets certain minimum requirements that some researchers consider typical of robotics.

There are more sophisticated forms in this theme that invade daily life, even at ground level. The creeping sweepers that move according to programs and sensors that tell them where to move to face the enemy, the dust.

“A robot can be not only something tangible with a motor, but something more ethereal that only lives in a computer,” adds Santuario in a video interview for the Magazine of the University of Mexico.

The specialist details that “a robot can be an automaton, a mechanical, electronic or digital device, with pre-established rules to carry out an action; robot, the most complex idea of ​​this, is an entity that can be digital or electronic, or both, and performs an action, but thanks to a feedback that comes from sensors in the environment, and the last definition is much more complex and refers to , precisely, to artificial intelligence ”.